Mumbai's iconic K Rustom ice cream outlet shut after rats, expired stock found

One of Mumbai’s most popular and iconic ice cream parlour, K Rustom, has been ordered shut by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it came across rats and flies and hygiene and safety violations including expired flavouring agents.

The FDA launched a statewide crackdown this week, inspecting 16 restaurants and other eateries in the city.

The FDA raided half a dozen establishments and seized banned food including gutkas and paan masalas along with substandard food.

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Referring to K Rustom, the FDA said that "the licence has been suspended after serious hygiene deficiencies and regulatory violations were detected during an inspection. The establishment has also been directed to remain closed until the reports of the food samples are received.”

According to an FDA official, there were nearly 20 rats roaming around K Rustom premises. When they were roaming around, the owners reportedly asked the officials to treat them as pets. The ice creams were also being produced under unhygienic conditions, said the official.

The food samples have been sent for laboratory testing. An earlier report revealed that the parlour's ice cream contained 7.94 per cent milk fat, below the minimum 10 per cent level prescribed under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms.

The licences would be restored only after all deficiencies were set right and the outlets comply with food safety norms.