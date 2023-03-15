Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag; daughter taken into custody

By ANI Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 6:54 AM

The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman has been found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, police said on Wednesday.

They added that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.

"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

