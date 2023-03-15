Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag; daughter taken into custody

Agreement struck after talks with UN as Russian foreign minister alleges that a twin deal on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertiliser was not being respected
The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman has been found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, police said on Wednesday.
They added that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.
Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
An investigation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.
