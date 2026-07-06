Mumbai rains kill 13 in 4 days, Maharashtra orders probe after building collapse

The Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a three-storeyed building, which resulted in the death of six people, including five children, following heavy rains on Sunday night.

The structure collapsed in Mankhurd in northeastern Mumbai. Two others were also killed elsewhere in the city, which faced the fury of the late onset of the monsoons.

Girish Mahajan, the state’s disaster management minister, said 13 persons had been killed in rain-related incidents over the past four days in Mumbai and the neighbouring cities and districts.

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Transport infrastructure in Mumbai has been paralysed, the city’s international airport shut down in the morning and the Mumbai-Pune expressway and railway line to Pune blocked, even as the downpour continued to submerge vast areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of heavy rainfall continuing for the next two days in and around Mumbai, Thane, Pune and the neighbouring cities, both along the sea coast and in the ghats (mountains).

A red alert has been issued for Pune, Mumbai and the surrounding region. All schools and other institutions in many parts of Maharashtra were closed, while government officials urged citizens to work from home instead of venturing out in the heavy rains.

Several areas in Mumbai recorded over 200mm of rainfall on Sunday night and Monday morning, and fire brigade personnel and the police were busy clearing fallen trees in many localities.

The Mumbai-Pune expressway, one of the busiest highways in India, was shut following a landslide and heavy rainfall in the western ghats.

A landslide outside one of the tunnels in the expressway early Monday morning paralysed traffic movement on the busy artery. Train services between the two cities were also suspended after landslides blocked the tracks in many areas.

Maharashtra’s State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) directed non-essential government offices to operate for just half a day and urged private companies to allow their employees to work from home. “A Red/Orange alert has been issued for some districts in the Konkan/coastal areas during 6-7 July. Avoid unnecessary travel, roads under water, waterfalls, and ghat sections,” said the SDMA.

Even the Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned for the day because of the heavy rains. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) advised citizens not to stand under trees or park their vehicles under them.

“Buildings that have been declared hazardous by the NMMC or are in a hazardous condition should be vacated immediately to avoid potential accidents,” it warned. “Keeping in mind the possibility of heavy rainfall, all schools have been declared closed for the safety of students.”