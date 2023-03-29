Mumbai court asks cops to probe complaint against Mamata for 'disrespecting' national anthem

West Bengal chief minister allegedly did not stand up for national anthem during a function in the city in 2021, according to petition by Mumbai BJP functionary

A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Wednesday directed the city's police to probe a complaint against Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of India's West Bengal state, for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem at an event in the city in 2021.

The direction came hours after the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief to Banerjee over the complaint seeking action against her.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) P I Mokashi directed the Cuff Parade police station in south Mumbai to probe the matter and submit a report by April 28.

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Vivekanand Gupta had approached the magistrate's court with a complaint, alleging Banerjee did not stand up when the national anthem was played at an event during her visit to the metropolis in December 2021.

Gupta accused the leader of the Trinamool Congress party of disrespecting the national anthem and demanded that an FIR (first information report) be registered against her under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.

