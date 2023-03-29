Mumbai court asks cops to probe complaint against Mamata for 'disrespecting' national anthem

Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe
A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Wednesday directed the city's police to probe a complaint against Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of India's West Bengal state, for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem at an event in the city in 2021.
The direction came hours after the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief to Banerjee over the complaint seeking action against her.
Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) P I Mokashi directed the Cuff Parade police station in south Mumbai to probe the matter and submit a report by April 28.
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Vivekanand Gupta had approached the magistrate's court with a complaint, alleging Banerjee did not stand up when the national anthem was played at an event during her visit to the metropolis in December 2021.
Gupta accused the leader of the Trinamool Congress party of disrespecting the national anthem and demanded that an FIR (first information report) be registered against her under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.
ALSO READ:
Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe
The unmanned aerial vehicle damages three residential buildings, reports TASS news agency
The four-hour service to be started from April 29 will connect Karaikal in Puducherry with Kankesanthurai in Jaffna
The Washington DC-based reporter was attacked while covering a protest by separatists
Tim Cook lauds China at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and as Apple looks to reduce supply chain reliance on East Asian country
Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
Sister of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes to her brother's defence in tweet alleging his disqualification is a ruse to divert attention from Indian billionaire embroiled in financial malpractice accusations
Russia will respond to Ukraine receiving depleted uranium ammunition from the West with deployment of similar weapons of its own