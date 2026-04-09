Watch: Fire breaks out at Mumbai's international airport due to short circuit

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place at the ground-floor area of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Apr 2026, 9:41 PM
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A minor fire broke out on Thursday at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting a swift response from emergency teams.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, and ward staff were immediately deployed to the spot of the fire breakout.

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No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at around 6.35pm at the ground floor of a ground-plus-three storey structure located at 1B Circle, Santacruz East. The fire was declared Level-l at 7.05pm.

Fire officials said the fire was confined to the ground-floor electric power house area, affecting ceiling-level electric trays, wiring, cables, installations, and panels. Emergency teams from the MFB, along with police and BMC ward staff, were immediately mobilised to the spot.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport said the fire was reported at around 6.10pm and was caused by a short circuit.

"The fire was immediately brought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes. Airport operations remain unaffected," the spokesperson said.

Authorities confirmed that the situation was quickly contained, ensuring minimal disruption and maintaining normal functioning at one of the country's busiest airports.

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