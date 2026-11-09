Mumbai bans rockets, aerial firecrackers until November 25 after Diwali fires

Authorities in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on Monday banned the use of rockets and other aerial firecrackers in the wake of a spate of fire incidents involving firecrackers during Diwali.

Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights, but tens of millions of firecrackers, including aerial ones, are set off as part of the celebrations. These often land on rooftops, balconies and windows, triggering fires.

At least three fire incidents were reported in different parts of the coastal city on Diwali night, gutting huts, shops and a garage and damaging parts of a commercial building. No deaths were reported, and police were investigating the incidents.

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Citing the risks posed by firecrackers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Authority said on Monday that it had imposed a complete ban on aerial firecrackers until November 25 and urged people to comply with the rules.

“The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Authority is imposing a complete ban on the use of rockets and similar aerial fireworks within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits,” the BMC said on X.

The prohibition applies to both public and private spaces, including residential buildings, courtyards, parking lots and other premises.

Authorities said the use of other firecrackers would continue in accordance with existing laws.

Mumbai is a megacity of 22 million people, with over 73,000 people living per square mile, making it one of the most densely populated cities in the world.

Firecrackers have become a contentious issue across several parts of the country over pollution concerns.

Many see them as part of festivals, but environmentalists, health experts and a section of citizens have been demanding a complete ban on their use.

The Supreme Court has banned firecrackers that contain toxic substances such as lead, arsenic and barium. It allowed the use of green firecrackers in the capital, Delhi, for a limited period during Diwali, with a direction to reinstate the year-round ban starting Monday.