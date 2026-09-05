One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province

One person has been confirmed dead, and 11 others remain missing after torrential rains triggered a mudslide early Saturday morning in a town in China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.

Due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Saudel, the mudslide struck around 4am (2000 GMT Friday) Saturday in Gaoping Town of Jiangxi's Suichuan County, damaging 12 houses, the county said in a statement.

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State broadcaster CCTV also reported more than 10 people were trapped after the landslide hit the same town, state broadcaster CCTV reported.