Motorcyle protests in Philippines save 'Galapagos of Asia' from mining

When town councilors endorsed mining activities in their idyllic town last July 17, residents of San Fernando, Romblon Province in the Philippines rode their motorcycles to the houses of those who voted in the affirmative. Upon arrival, they blasted their horns in what eventually became regular cacophonous protests.

It worked.

In a 4-2 vote last Monday, the Municipal Council of the pristine municipality located at the center of the Philippine archipelago withdrew its endorsement of a nickel mining project. The vote was welcomed with cheers by those who gathered at the Town Hall, many of whom were on their mopeds, sounding their motorcycle horns.

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Retaliatory tactics

It had not been an easy fight, however. Altai Philippines Mining Corporation (APMC), the mining company conducting exploration and mining operations in the pristine island of Sibuyan, struck back at the residents.

APMC personnel filed complaints against the protesters, alleging coercion and defamation during the rallies and prayer vigils. The Philippine National Police dutifully hauled 30 local anti-mining advocates, civic leaders, and village officials to investigation proceedings following the complaints.

The mining company and the police have arrested anti-mining activists in standoffs in previous years.

APMC is owned by billionaire William Gatchalian, father of the current Philippine Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian. William built his fortune as a plastics manufacturer and is currently the president and chief executive officer of Wellex Industries with interests in real estate, oil exploration and mining.

Welcome reversal

The residents were not alone in their campaign against nickel exploration in their community. Romblon Governor Trina Firmalo-Fabic was quick to voice her strong opposition to large-scale mining on Sibuyan Island by APMC

The Romblon Provincial Board likewise opposed San Fernando Council’s approval, passing a resolution opposing all large-scale metallic mining on Sibuyan Island, also urging the national government to declare the island permanently mining-free.

The village councils of España and Taclobo that would be directly affected by mining passed their own resolutions in defiance of their Municipal Council’s decision.

But the resident’s biggest ally is their town mayor who won San Fernando’s political leadership on his long and consistent defense of their municipality and island against mining. He certified as urgent a resolution seeking to reverse the mining endorsement that the Town Council approved last Monday.

Sibuyan is safe, for now

The withdrawal of the endorsement is respite from the continuous assault against the island’s pristine environment.

Sibuyan is considered a global center of biological diversity. It is often referred to as the Galapagos of Asia for its hundreds of island-endemic flora and fauna. It has never been connected to other land masses, giving way to unique plants and animals.

Majority of the island is a declared natural park, centered on its famous mountain, Guiting-Guiting, and its jagged peaks and the Philippines’ densest forests.

Residents vow vigilance

The residents’ successful motorcycle protests against wayward politicians are a continuation of their successful barricades against the entry of mining equipment in the past. They vow to never let up in their vigilance against large-scale mining in their island.

The group Bayay Sibuyanon said the retraction of the Council’s decision is a meaningful affirmation that the future of Sibuyan must be built on the protection of its natural heritage and the well-being of its communities.

“It reflects a growing recognition that long-term ecological security, climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, and responsible local development offer a stronger and more enduring path than large-scale metallic mining,” it said in a statement.

The group said their beloved island is more than home. “It is the source of our water, food, livelihoods, culture, and identity. It is an island whose exceptional biodiversity is recognized far beyond our shores, yet whose greatest strength has always been its people — communities who continue to care for the forests, rivers, mountains, and seas that sustain life,” it declared.

The residents said that while they celebrate the important development, they recognize that much work remains. They called on the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government to ensure that mining policies reflect the “clearly expressed will” of the people of the island.

“Our hope is simple yet enduring: that future generations will inherit a Sibuyan where forests continue to flourish, rivers run clean, communities remain resilient, and development is measured not only by economic gain but by the health of people and nature,” Bayay Sibuyanon concluded.