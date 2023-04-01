Most of India to face above normal April-June heat: Forecaster

Several parts of central, east, and northwest India will witness more days than average of heatwave, predicts IMD

Most of India will likely experience above-normal high temperatures between April and June, the national weather forecaster said on Saturday.

More days than average of heatwave are likely over most parts of central, east, and northwest India during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the plains, a temperature above 40ºC considered a heatwave and for hilly regions 30C.

Government officials warned last year that the South Asian country could experience more frequent heatwaves, saying average temperatures, including during the monsoon season, have been rising for two decades.

India recorded average highs of 29.54ºC in February, the highest since 1901, when the IMD started keeping weather records.

The IMD forecast rainfall within the normal limits this month, defined as between 88 per cent and 112 per cent of the 50-year average of 3.92cm for April.

