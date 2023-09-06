More than 36,000 evacuated in China due to Typhoon Haikui

The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco
More than 36,000 people in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, have been temporarily evacuated as Typhoon Haikui brought heavy rainstorms, authorities said Wednesday.
According to Xinhua, as of 7 a.m on Wednesday, torrential rains had inflicted damage to 147 townships in the city, leading to more than 552 million yuan (about 76.7 million U.S. dollars), according to the city's flood control and drought control headquarters.
Multiple areas of the city experienced heavy rainstorms starting from 9 p.m on Tuesday, with cumulative precipitation from 9 p.m on Tuesday to 5 a.m on Wednesday breaking three-hour and six-hour maximum rainfall records of the Wushan national weather station.
Primary schools, middle schools, kindergartens and extracurricular training institutions remained suspended on Wednesday, and urban buses, subways, trains and airport shuttle buses temporarily suspended operations. Resorts and parks were temporarily closed.
Fujian Province raised the emergency response for heavy rains to Level II at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco
The investment would come in the mining, agriculture and information technology sectors, says Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar
The Russian president's remarks dashed hopes that his talks with his Turkish counterpart could revive the agreement
The short video, with a kid playing in the foreground, showed the sky mirroring what we have often seen in sci-fi films
Tami Manis last cut the back of her hair on February 9, 1990
Indian minister describes N Valarmathi as the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns
The footage shows the feline's sharp canine, nose and beautiful paws as she ran through a lush-green landscape
Investigations have revealed that one of the victims was in a relationship with Mahek's mother, Ansreen