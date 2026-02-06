More Indian couples choose UAE as their wedding destination

Indian weddings are increasingly moving beyond domestic venues, with the UAE strengthening its position as one of the preferred destinations, according to the latest report by Policybazaar.

The study is based on travel insurance data covering the period from 2023 to 2025, showing a growing number of families travelling overseas for marriage ceremonies.

Destination weddings recorded consistent growth, and the UAE continues to attract families for its luxury venues and international connectivity, while Vietnam and Sri Lanka are gaining popularity as comparatively cost-efficient alternatives, the report noted.

European destinations such as Italy, Spain and Greece are seeing demand from smaller wedding groups with higher per-capita spending, while Oman and the Maldives remain popular for close-family ceremonies.

Thailand, meanwhile, remains the most preferred location due to its proximity, visa ease and established wedding infrastructure catering to Indian ceremonies, Policybazaar noted, adding: "International weddings are becoming a regular feature of Indian travel patterns rather than a seasonal exception."

Wedding dates

The data also highlighted that wedding-related travel insurance demand follows India's marriage calendar more closely than typical holiday seasons.

"The sharpest increase was observed during the November 1 to December 15 period, when purchases rose by 30 per cent from 2023 to 2024, followed by an 8 per cent increase from 2024 to 2025. Similar seasonal rises were recorded during the January-March and July-August wedding windows," Policybazaar explained.

Linking travel insurance uptake to destination weddings, Policybazaar added: "Wedding travel continues to involve multiple generations. Buyers aged 25-34 accounted for 40 per cent of policies, followed by those aged 45-60 at 35 per cent.

Senior travellers above 60 years formed 25 per cent of buyers, contributing to higher demand for medical and pre-existing disease coverage."

(With reports from ANI)