  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB clear.png32.1°C

Watch: Monkey steals bag of money, rains cash down on Indian town

Witnesses said the simian snatched a bag of cash from a parked motorbike belonging to a man who had come to register land papers

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 10:42 PM

Top Stories

Qatar qualify for 2026 World Cup after beating UAE 2-1

Qatar qualify for 2026 World Cup after beating UAE 2-1

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

Locals in a sleepy northern Indian town were left wide-eyed when a monkey perched atop a sacred fig tree began flinging Rs 500 notes into the air, turning an ordinary afternoon into a mad scramble for money.

The bizarre incident took place on Monday outside the local administrative office in Soraon, a subdivision of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Choudry sets the pace on Faldo Junior Tour, Dubai with opening round 69 at The Els Club

thumb-image

GITEX Global moves to Expo City: A new era for UAE's tech ecosystem

thumb-image

SRK, Aryan share BTS video of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' with a twist

thumb-image

Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday

thumb-image

Intuitive eating is the way to go, here’s why!

 

Witnesses said the simian snatched a bag of cash from a parked motorbike belonging to a man who had come to register land papers. The bag, stuffed with 500-rupee bills, was kept in the bike’s storage compartment.

.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The man was standing nearby when the monkey swooped in, opened the storage box and escaped with the bag,” said a bystander quoted in local reports. “When people shouted and threw stones to scare it off, the monkey simply climbed the peepal tree and started showering money from above.”

Videos of the “cash rain” have gone viral on social media, showing onlookers gleefully gathering notes as they drifted down from the branches.

In an unexpected twist, many residents who had collected the money later returned it to the owner, saving him from what could have been a hefty loss. The man, who declined to be identified, reportedly breathed a sigh of relief after recovering most of the amount.

While monkey mischief is common in India, from temple raids to rooftop thefts, this one quite literally made it rain