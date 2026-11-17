Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh announced his resignation on Tuesday following corruption allegations and impeachment threats from the country's opposition party.

His resignation announcement comes a day after the opposition Democratic Party issued a statement accusing him of graft and calling for him to step down or face impeachment in parliament.

Khurelsukh told a news conference he was being "falsely accused and defamed with allegations of extremely serious crimes" and would resign in order to "restore my good name".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I believe that it is in the interests of justice for the Head of State to relinquish his duties and establish the truth," he said.

"Therefore, I officially announce that I will relinquish the honorable duties of the president of Mongolia. I will refer those who have defamed my reputation to the relevant authorities and seek to restore my good name," he added.

The Democratic Party had said on Monday that "this country has become deeply corrupt", and called for senior government officials, including Khurelsukh, with links to graft allegations to resign and face investigation.

Khurelsukh, who has served as president since 2021, is accused of pocketing bribes in connection with a railway infrastructure project and granting Bodi International LLC, a major conglomerate, a contract without a competitive tender.

Bodi denied the allegations on Monday, saying they were "baseless, blatantly false and defamatory".

Local media have also alleged he owns multiple luxury houses in the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, claims rejected by the president's press secretary.

'Never deceived anyone'

Khurelsukh denied wrongdoing on Tuesday, telling the news briefing that he is "someone who has never stolen from the people or the state during my time as president".

"I have never lied or stolen. I have never deceived anyone," he added.

Khurelsukh would become the first Mongolian president to leave office voluntarily before completing his term.

Mongolia's former prime minister Norovyn Altankhuyag, a member of the Democratic Party, welcomed the resignation, but told AFP that it "must be the start of a process to root out the corruption within government".

"Particular attention should be paid to cases involving government ministers (who) are jeopardising the bilateral relationships that are crucial to driving future growth and improving the standard of living of ordinary Mongolians," he said .

Following Khurelsukh's announcement, two other officials who faced corruption allegations -- Mongolia's deputy justice and home affairs minister, and the Cabinet secretariat head -- also announced they were stepping down.

Mongolia has grappled with months-long political turbulence, as well as infighting within the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP).

Lawmakers appointed in March the country's third prime minister in under 12 months, following weeks of anti-corruption protests.

Thousands of young people demonstrated in the capital Ulaanbaatar, angry at wealthy elites and what they see as pervasive injustice.

Under Mongolian law, the parliament's speaker -- Sandag Byambatsogt of the MPP -- will assume presidential duties, and a presidential election must be organised within four months.