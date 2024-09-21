Mobile internet to be suspended in Indian state for 5 hours this weekend

The firms along with several researchers and industry bodies signed an open letter claiming that Europe was already becoming less competitive and risked falling further behind in the age of AI
Mobile internet services will be suspended across the Indian state of Jharkhand for over five hours for two days starting on Saturday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, an official statement said.
The services will be suspended from 8am to 1.30pm on September 21and 22, it said.
According to the official statement, the step has been taken to conduct the examinations in a free, fair, and transparent manner.
"It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices utilising various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity," the statement reads.
"The government of Jharkhand seeks to eliminate any loopholes in the examination process that may raise doubts in the public mind regarding the integrity of the recruitment process, potentially leading to law and order issues that could impact public safety," the statement further said.
"The government of Jharkhand has thoroughly evaluated the situation and concluded that, in the interest of conducting a free, fair, and transparent public examination, it is both prudent and necessary to mitigate all possible loopholes by temporarily disabling mobile Internet, mobile data, and mobile Wi-Fi connectivity during examination hours on the designated days," the official statement reads.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around thousands of candidates expected to appear for the test, the official statement said.
