E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Mobile internet to be suspended in Indian state for 5 hours this weekend

The Jharkhand government says the restriction aims to ensure 'a free, fair, and transparent' staff recruitment test

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters file for illustrative purposes
Photo: Reuters file for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 9:34 AM

Mobile internet services will be suspended across the Indian state of Jharkhand for over five hours for two days starting on Saturday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, an official statement said.

The services will be suspended from 8am to 1.30pm on September 21and 22, it said.


According to the official statement, the step has been taken to conduct the examinations in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices utilising various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity," the statement reads.

"The government of Jharkhand seeks to eliminate any loopholes in the examination process that may raise doubts in the public mind regarding the integrity of the recruitment process, potentially leading to law and order issues that could impact public safety," the statement further said.

"The government of Jharkhand has thoroughly evaluated the situation and concluded that, in the interest of conducting a free, fair, and transparent public examination, it is both prudent and necessary to mitigate all possible loopholes by temporarily disabling mobile Internet, mobile data, and mobile Wi-Fi connectivity during examination hours on the designated days," the official statement reads.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around thousands of candidates expected to appear for the test, the official statement said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World