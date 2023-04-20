Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition in Himalayas

Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother said on Thursday.
Maloo, 34, went missing on Monday after he fell at a height of around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.
"He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," Sudhir, his brother said.
"We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," he added.
Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.
He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.
