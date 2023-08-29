Miss World to be held in Kashmir? Organisers issue statement

Priest was buried under layers of ash mixed with black earth, with decorated bowls, seals indicating ancient ritual body paint used for people of elite standing
Miss World beauty contest organisers say they are considering holding the pageant in Kashmir as part of a month-long series of events across India.
Miss World Organization chair Julia Morley said that India will host a month-long series of events for the annual international beauty pageant from November to December, with hopes to host part of the schedule in Kashmir.
"This is a blessed place for tourism," Morley told reporters while on a visit to Srinagar on Monday, the region's main city.
In a later statement issued Tuesday, Jamil Saidi, chairman of Indian event organisation company PME Entertainment, said the location of the final contest had not been decided.
"The venue for the finale is to be finalised and will be announced officially at a later date", Saidi said, adding that the official schedule on events across India had not been decided.
Miss World organisers say the contest "celebrates the beauty, intellect, and humanitarian efforts of women".
Competitors will take part in "talent showcases, sports challenges and charitable initiatives" to shortlist participants before the grand finale in December, the organisation said.
The pageant has in the past sparked protests from critics who say it perpetuates the objectification of women and contributes to a beauty industry that pressures women to appear a certain way.
