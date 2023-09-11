Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan

Ukraine's says the declaration is "nothing to be proud of", adding that a Ukrainian presence would have given participants a better understanding of the situation
Security forces in Pakistan's restive southwest were searching on Monday for six young footballers kidnapped by militants at the weekend, a minister said.
The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted on Saturday in the gasfield town of Sui, in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province, on their way to a tournament.
"Our family is profoundly shaken," Zakir Hussain, father of 20-year-old player Aamir Hussain, told AFP.
"We have not received any communication from him since he was kidnapped and the abductors have not made contact with us," he added.
"While he is an exceptional footballer, he is also innocent. Playing football is not a crime."
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement late Sunday "the entire area has been cordoned off" and "all available resources are being utilised for the recovery of the hostages".
He alleged the abductors belonged to the Baloch Republican Army, a militant group fighting for greater autonomy of Balochistan.
"This is a very serious thing that our six kids are in the custody of terrorists," he said.
Eyewitnesses and relatives said the youngsters were in a 16-strong squad of footballers whose vehicle was stopped at gunpoint, before certain players were identified and abducted.
