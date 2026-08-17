Metro Manila floods: Late class suspensions leave thousands of students, parents stranded

Amihan Mabalay was among the thousands of parents stranded by the widespread flooding in Metro Manila’s streets on Monday morning. She took to social media to vent her disappointment at their city mayor’s late suspension of classes.

"Late actions have dire consequences,” Mabalay fumed, noting schoolchildren and their parents were stranded because of late class suspension.

The Philippine capital was greeted by heavy rains to start the week, putting its streets under water. Several city executives, however, took their time suspending classes and government work, their announcements coming after the majority of schoolchildren and workers had already left their homes and were out on the streets.

The amount of rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon reached 201.7 mm in only five hours on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration

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Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso made his suspension announcement at 11am. “Upon recommendation of the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MCDRRMD), I am ordering the suspension of all afternoon classes in all levels in public and private schools today, Monday, August 17, 2026, effective 12 noon, due to continuing inclement weather brought about by the southwest monsoon,” he said.

Professor DC Alviar expressed disappointment on social media, saying he was already near the university where he teaches. “Now, they are telling us to teach the students they just sent home online. But we are already stranded,” he said.

Mendiola Street, where Alviar was located, was knee-deep in floodwaters. San Beda University’s (SBU) student publication announced: “Students vacated the campus premises in light of the late-morning suspension by the Office of the City Mayor of Manila, as flooding occurs outside and in some parts of the University due to continued heavy rainfall. This is the third time in the last few days that late-morning suspensions have been implemented at the collegiate level,” it said.

Aside from SBU, Mendiola has another university, a college and a high school. It is part of Manila’s university belt, with 30 universities, numerous high schools and elementary schools, with a total student population of half a million. Much of the area is under constant threat of flooding, as Manila is below sea level.

Confusing class suspension protocol

Because government flood control projects and city mayors could not be relied upon to protect students and residents, the country’s Second Congressional Commission on Education (SCCE) is recommending amendments to protocols on class suspensions.

Currently, class suspension protocols, issued in 2012, are based on outdated typhoon signals: pre-school and kindergarten classes during Signal No. 1; pre-school, elementary, and high school (including senior high) during Signal No. 2; and all levels, including college and government work, during Signal No. 3.

The Philippines has since modified its typhoon signal warning system, and there are no current typhoons. The heavy rains are caused by the monsoons.

The SCCE recommends moving away from blanket, area-wide class suspensions, mostly by mayors. Instead, it pushes for granular, localized suspension frameworks based on scientific data and coordinated Department of Education rules that allow principals to determine if classes in their schools should be suspended. The Commission said the principals are in a better position to decide because while some schools may be dry, some may be flood-prone.

Distressed students and teachers

Alliance of Concerned Teachers chairperson Ruby Bernardo reported receiving distress messages from fellow teachers and their students stranded out in the streets after class suspensions were announced on Monday.

“There are teachers sending me photos and videos wading in floodwaters or trapped inside their schools. Almost all of Metro Manila’s streets are flooded,” she said. Bernardo asked: “What’s the point of suspending classes and work if people have already left home, battled traffic, and risked their safety?”

Stung by widespread criticism, the government has pre-emptively suspended classes and government work on Tuesday, August 18.