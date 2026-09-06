Meta restores posts removed from Kerala CM's page; VD Satheeshan demands explanation

Following a "strong intervention" Meta has restored the posts removed from Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan's official Facebook page, CMO Keralam.

In an X post, Satheeshan confirmed that the content is back online but expressed deep concern over the vulnerability of verified government communications on social media platforms.

"While the content is back online, the arbitrary takedown of verified government communications ranging from festival greetings to welfare notices remains a serious concern," he said.

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Satheesan underlined that the Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Rattan U. Kelkar has formally escalated the matter with Meta and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The CMO has sought a detailed explanation under the provisions of the IT Act, requesting clarity on whether the removal was triggered by automated systems or manual intervention.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister's Office wrote to Meta and the Union IT Ministry over the removal of posts from Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan's official Facebook page.

Two posts were removed: One announcing the Onam festival bonus for ASHA workers and another extending greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad's birthday).

The CMO has asked Meta to restore the posts and provide the reasons for their removal as required under the IT laws. In a letter, Chief Minister's Secretary Rattan L Khelkar, IAS, also urged the Union IT Ministry to intervene and ensure that such actions do not recur.