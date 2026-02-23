Air ambulance from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand with 7 onboard: DGCA

An air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi, carrying seven people, has crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, according to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The seven passengers onboard include a patient, doctor, paramedic, attendants, and crew, Indian media reported.

The Beechcraft King Air B90L medical charter flight, operated by Redbird Airways, took off from Ranchi at 7.11pm local time (5.41pm UAE time).

The aircraft, which was carrying out a medical evacuation, initially established contact with Kolkata, but then requested for deviation due to weather, DGCA's press statement read.

Shortly after takeoff, at 7.34pm IST (6.04pm UAE time), the plane lost communication and disappeared off the radar.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is being dispatched for investigation. The District Administration search and rescue team is on scene, DGCA confirmed.

Further details are awaited.