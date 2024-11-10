Mauritius holds election with cost of living on everyone's mind

Prime Minister of Mauritius and candidate for the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) Pravind Jugnauth casts his ballot at a polling centre during the Mauritian general election in Vacoas/Floreal, Mauritius Sunday. REUTERS

Mauritius was holding a parliamentary election on Sunday, with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his main rivals all promising to tackle a cost of living crisis in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The country of about 1.3 million people markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia, deriving most of its revenues from a flourishing offshore financial sector, tourism and textiles. Mauritius also receives aid from China.

It has forecast 6.5% economic growth this year compared with 7.0% last year but many voters are not feeling the benefits.

Jugnauth's Alliance Lepep coalition has promised to raise minimum wages, increase pensions and reduce value-added tax on some basic goods.

It says it will use payments from the UK under an October agreement for Britain to cede the Chagos Islands while retaining the US-UK Diego Garcia air base.

"The alliance led by the prime minister is selling the economic prosperity card, with promises of more money to different segments of the population," said political analyst Subash Gobine.

The opposition is also pledging to increase pensions as well as introduce free transport and internet services and reduce fuel prices.

It is dominated by the Alliance du Changement coalition led by Navin Ramgoolam and two other parties running in the Linion Reform alliance, whose leaders, Nando Bodha and Roshi Bhadain, plan to alternate as prime minister if they win. Voting is expected to end at 1400 GMT in the election to choose lawmakers for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances. Results are expected on Monday. Music instructor Ivan Mootooveeren, 41, who cast his ballot at a polling centre in the capital, Port Louis, told Reuters he was voting for the opposition because the country needed a new direction. Another voter, David Stafford, 36, said young people would make the difference in the election. He did not say who he was voting for but added that people were looking for economic innovation and job opportunities as much as fiscal changes. Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister's post.

Earlier this month, Jugnauth's government blocked social media platforms until a day after the election, citing national security concerns after conversations between public figures were leaked. It lifted the ban a day later after opposition parties criticised the move.