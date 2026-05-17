Video: Massive fire breaks out in train coach in near Kota, India; no injuries reported

Senior official says all passengers were safely evacuated by the railway staff, and the affected coaches were detached from the rest of the train

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 17 May 2026, 8:38 AM
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A massive fire broke out in a train in Madhya Pradesh, India on Sunday, May 17. Videos circulating on the Internet show bright orange flames engulfing an entire coaches, thick black smoke rising into the air.

According to PTI, the incident occurred at 5.15am local time (3.45am UAE time), in Madhya Pradesh, near the Kota Railway Division. No casualties have been reported. Speaking to IANS, a senior official — Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Kota Division —said that all passengers were safely evacuated by the railway staff, and the affected coaches were detached from the rest of the train.

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"The fire brigade, state administration, and railway machinery were informed without delay," he added.

IANS reported that the two affected coaches were "completely destroyed."

This video from IANS shows the extent of damage caused by the fire:

According to NDTV, the train was the 12431 Rajdhani Express, which departed from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Friday and was scheduled to reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 12.30pm local time today.

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