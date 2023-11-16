Man crashes car near Israeli embassy in Tokyo; arrested: Report

Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
Japanese police arrested a man on Thursday after a car crashed through a barrier near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, local media reported.
Video footage appeared to show that the small car had crashed through a temporary barrier and into a fence at an intersection around 100 metres (109 yards) from the embassy.
Media also reported that one police officer was lightly injured.
The man arrested on the spot is a member of a right-wing group and in his 50s, the reports said. Right-wing groups in Japan are generally not known for being critical of Israel or anti-Semitic.
A fire department spokesperson said only that they received "an emergency call (for an ambulance) for 3-11 Nibancho, Chiyoda ward came at 11.57 (am)".
Police declined to comment and the Israeli embassy could not be reached.
"Around 11am, I heard a huge bang, so I went outside to check out. Then I saw a policeman injured and in pain near the traffic barrier and it looked like he was bleeding. There was also a black car parked nearby," a restaurant employee working near the embassy told public broadcaster NHK.
