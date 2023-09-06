Man charged for throwing explosive at Japan PM

Indian minister describes N Valarmathi as the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns
A man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April has been charged with attempted murder, a court spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Ryuji Kimura, 24, is suspected of tossing the explosive device towards Kishida during a campaign event in western Japan.
Kishida was unharmed after the attack, while Kimura was arrested at the scene.
The incident came less than a year after former leader Shinzo Abe was assassinated on the campaign trail.
A Wakayama district court spokeswoman told AFP Kimura "was indicted" on Wednesday.
Suspected gunpowder, as well as pipe-like objects and tools were found at Kimura's home during a police search after the attack.
Kimura has remained silent since his arrest, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Kimura reportedly underwent psychiatric evaluation for about three months before being charged.
Kimura had previously filed a lawsuit against the government, complaining about the country's minimum age for running in elections.
ALSO READ:
Indian minister describes N Valarmathi as the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns
The footage shows the feline's sharp canine, nose and beautiful paws as she ran through a lush-green landscape
Investigations have revealed that one of the victims was in a relationship with Mahek's mother, Ansreen
The actress' family members decided to disconnect her from life support following the doctors' suggestion to intubate her again
An influential nonprofit group is working on a project to apply insights from cognitive science and neuroscience to nuclear strategy and protocols — so leaders won’t bumble into atomic Armageddon.
About 10 people were detained for disturbing the public order and another two were arrested, suspected of violent rioting
During a Mass in Mongolia's capital, he asks Catholics in China to be good Christians and good citizens
He spent decades negotiating the release of Americans detained around the world