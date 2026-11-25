A man has been arrested for assaulting another passenger on an Indigo flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, India, Indian news media reported on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the incident happened on Tuesday evening around 7pm.

PTI has identified the accused as Roshan Martin and the man he assaulted as Yusuf. According to the police, Martin punched Yusuf, breaking his glasses and injuring his face near his right eye. He also reportedly removed his belt and tried to choke Yusuf with it, police said.

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A case has been registered against the accused. It is not clear what led to the altercation, or whether the two parties knew each other before the flight.

According to the FIR, Martin was seated in seat 30D, while Yusuf occupied seat 31B when the incident occurred. Acting on a complaint, police arrested Martin and registered a case against him under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 115(2) deals with voluntarily causing hurt, while Section 118(1) pertains to voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, the authority added.

Police said they would record the complainant's statement soon and take further action based on it.