India: Man arrested for killing live-in partner with help of sister, brother in Delhi

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner with the help of his brother and sister in Delhi’s Teliwara area, police said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, they said.
On April 12, police received information that an unidentified woman’s body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar, they said.
Later, the body was identified to be that of Rohina Naaz alias Mahi, 25, a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, police said.
Panwar, his brother Mohit and sister Parul were the prime suspects in the murder case, police said.
Panwar and Parul along with her friend Irfan were involved in dumping Naaz’s body in Karawal Nagar area after killing her at Teliwara Farsh Bazar, they said.
Police had arrested Parul, Mohit and Irfan, while Panwar was on the run.
Recently, police received information that Panwar was present in Ghaziabad’s Loni. A team of the Crime Branch rushed there and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.
Panwar admitted that in 2017, he got acquainted with Naaz with whom he started a live-in relationship. The same year he was arrested in a murder case in Baghpat and Naaz started living with Parul at Teliwara, Farsh Bazar, the officer said.
Later, Panwar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. In 2022, he got parole and started working as a security guard in an engineering college at Ghaziabad, police said.
Naaz was pressurising Panwar to marry her. So, he hatched a conspiracy with his brother Mohit and sister Parul to kill the woman, they said.
After killing her in Teliwara, he, along with Parul’s friend, dumped the body at Karawal Nagar, police said.
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says