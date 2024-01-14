Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15

Photo: AP

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 5:17 PM

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its nearly 100-strong troop deployment by March 15, a top aide told reporters Sunday, as a row with New Delhi deepens.

The deadline was set during talks with Indian officials in the Maldives on Sunday, Muizzu's Public Policy Secretary Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim said, a day after the president returned from China where he signed a raft of deals.

