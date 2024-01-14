Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15

Elisabeth Borne's resignation comes just five months before European Parliament elections
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its nearly 100-strong troop deployment by March 15, a top aide told reporters Sunday, as a row with New Delhi deepens.
The deadline was set during talks with Indian officials in the Maldives on Sunday, Muizzu's Public Policy Secretary Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim said, a day after the president returned from China where he signed a raft of deals.
