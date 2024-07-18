E-Paper

Malaysia's 99-year-old ex-PM Mahathir in hospital: Aide

The two-time former prime minister has suffered several heart problems in recent years and underwent bypass surgeries

By AFP

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad leaves the Nikkei Forum 'Future of Asia' in Tokyo on May 26, 2023. --- AFP file
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad leaves the Nikkei Forum "Future of Asia" in Tokyo on May 26, 2023. --- AFP file

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:32 AM

Malaysia's nearly 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised for "continuous coughing", his aide told AFP Thursday.

"Mahathir is expected to be treated for the next few days," Sufi Yusoff said, adding he had been admitted on Monday.


A two-time former prime minister, Mahathir turned 99 last week.

He has suffered several heart problems in recent years and underwent bypass surgeries.


He spent nearly three months in hospital earlier this year.

Born on July 10, 1925, Mahathir served as prime minister twice, first taking office as the country's fourth national leader from 1981 until 2003.

He then served as prime minister for a second time at the age of 92 from 2018 to 2020.



