Malaysia PM Anwar undergoing medical procedures, aide says

Anwar, who turned 79 on Monday, has had recurrent shoulder and back problems; last November, he cancelled a trip to Pahang state due to back pain

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 10 Aug 2026, 9:25 AM
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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is undergoing medical tests and procedures and was expected to be under observation for two days, his aide said on Monday.

Anwar is "undergoing examinations and procedures set by a team of medical experts", Press Secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said in a statement, without providing further details.

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"Let us pray... that he is blessed with long-lasting health so that he can return to his usual duties in the near future," the statement said.

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Anwar, who turned 79 on Monday and has been in office since 2022, has had recurrent shoulder and back problems. He was hospitalised in 2018 for shoulder and back pain. Last November, he cancelled a trip to Pahang state due to back pain.

In January, he was issued a clean bill of health after undergoing a routine medical examination, according to a hospital statement.

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