Malaysia foreign minister to be fined for smoking at eatery

Malaysia's foreign minister will be issued a fine for puffing a cigarette in a non-smoking area, the country's health minister said Wednesday.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad earlier this week reposted a photo of Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan smoking at a street-side eatery in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan.

Smoking in all eateries and restaurants was declared illegal in Malaysia in 2019 and further strict measures were introduced in October this year.

"The Foreign Minister's office has been informed of this matter," Dzulkefly said on social media platform X on Wednesday, adding that the foreign minister himself wanted to be issued a fine for the offence.

Under Malaysian law, people caught smoking in prohibited areas can face a fine of up to 5,000 ringgit ($1,120).

Mohamad apologised on Wednesday and said he had received a violation notice from health authorities but that the fine amount was not yet determined.

"If it has become a concern and an issue among the public, I would like to sincerely tender my apology," he was quoted as saying in The Star newspaper. "I will pay the fine, and I hope it will not be too high." The photo of Mohamad smoking at the eatery had sparked outrage online this week. "Whether you're a minister... or a VVIP, wrong is still wrong. No one is above the law," said one X user.

Another said: "Lawmakers and (law) enforcement authorities who break laws should be punished more severely than the public."