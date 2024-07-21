Malaysia detains oil tanker involved in collision

People who have bought them should return them to the place of purchase, authorities said
Malaysia has detained a large oil tanker that collided with another vessel off its coast and fled the scene, the coast guard said on Sunday.
The Sao Tome and Principe-flagged Ceres I tanker had collided with the Singapore-flagged Hafnia Nile two days ago, causing both ships to catch fire, the coast guard said in a statement.
The Ceres I then illegally left the location of the collision and turned off its tracking system, it added.
A maritime air and sea search was immediately activated by Malaysian authorities.
"Malaysia has successfully located and detained the Ceres I together with two tugboats that were towing it" off the country's eastern coast, Zin Azman Mohamad Yunus, the coast guard's search and rescue commander, said in the statement.
He did not say why the Ceres I had fled, but said further investigations will be carried out.
Singapore authorities said on Friday that 36 crew members from both vessels were rescued, but 26 remained on the Ceres I to fight the fire.
Aerial surveys conducted by the Malaysian coast guard, meanwhile, found an oil spill covering five square nautical miles (17 square kilometres) at the scene of the collision.
People who have bought them should return them to the place of purchase, authorities said
He was sentenced after just three court sessions in a secretive closed-door trial
The IT crash gave way to a swirl of evidence-free posts on X that peddled an apocalyptic narrative
Users posted pictures on social media of computers with blue screens displaying error messages
"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," a spokesman said
The UAE's seismic network also detected the quake, placing it at magnitude 7.1
Authorities shut all archaeological sites in Athens for a second consecutive day and restricted outdoor work as the country sizzled under its second heatwave of the summer
The painful and risky procedure is for people who have both HIV and aggressive leukaemia, and is not an option for almost all of the nearly 40 million people living with the deadly virus across the world