Malaysia closes schools in capital, parts of country due to haze

Air quality in Kuala Lumpur remained firmly in "unhealthy levels" this week, with a Swiss-based air quality monitor ranking the Malaysian capital

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 9 Oct 2026, 9:28 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Malaysia closed schools in Kuala Lumpur and other parts of the country on Friday, the education ministry said, as haze from fires in neighbouring Indonesia pushed air quality to unhealthy levels.

"I have instructed all state education departments and district education offices to continue monitoring the haze situation and to take immediate action should conditions require it," Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said in a statement.

Recommended For You

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

Iran lost complete control of Hormuz, its economy is in 'total freefall': Rubio

Iran lost complete control of Hormuz, its economy is in 'total freefall': Rubio

 

"I also understand that any decision to close schools will affect the daily affairs of parents," she added in the statement, which listed fully or partially closed schools in five states, as well as two federal territories. 

"In the future, we will ensure that any decision to close schools is notified in advance so that parents have sufficient time to prepare," Fadhlina said late on Thursday.

Air quality in Kuala Lumpur remained firmly in "unhealthy levels" this week, with a Swiss-based air quality monitor ranking the Malaysian capital among the world's most polluted cities on most days.

Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim weighed in on the matter on Thursday, saying schools should be closed as air quality readings reached 150 or higher on the Air Pollutant Index (API).

Under Malaysian guidelines, API readings above 200 are classified as very unhealthy, above 300 as hazardous, while readings beyond 500 constitute the threshold for declaring a local emergency.

Kuala Lumpur on Friday showed a reading of around 170 API.

The city was the second-most polluted globally behind neighbouring Singapore, Swiss-based air monitor IQAir said.  

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

2

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

3

3 killed, 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's airports

4

Dubai's Global Village announces ticket prices ahead of October 14 opening

5

Dubai teacher who spent 33 years with GEMS dies; scholarship planned in her honour