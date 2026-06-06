Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passes away aged 56: Indian media reports

The National Award-winning actor has long battled liver-related health complications

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 6 Jun 2026, 10:35 PM UPDATED: Sat 6 Jun 2026, 10:41 PM
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Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has passed away at the age of 56, Indian media reported on Saturday. The National Award-winning actor was hospitalised and is on ventilator support, as per Indian media reports.

Salim Kumar has long battled liver-related health complications. After a liver cirrhosis diagnosis, a condition he has discussed openly with the public, the actor ultimately underwent a liver transplant, according to Indian media outlets.

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Salim Kumar has not been very active professionally in recent years, but fans hold on to his old movies, with dialogues from them forming a part of every day life for Malayalees.

Born on October 10, 1969 in Kerala, Kumar is known for films like Karuttha Joothan, Abu, Son of Adam and Compartment.

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