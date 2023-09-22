UAE

Major Indian airport announces temporary closure of runways on October 17

This closure is set to be part of the annual post-monsoon contingency plan

Photo: AFP
Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 3:30 PM

Mumbai International Airport has announced a temporary closure of both of its runways, tweeted ANI.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is reported to be temporarily closing two if its runways — RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32.

The closure is set to take place on 17 October, 2023, from 11am to 5pm local time.

This closure is part of the annual post-monsoon contingency plan.

In an official statement, the airport explained that the closure will take place to undertake repair and maintenance activities.

It also added that airlines and stakeholders had been informed of the change six months prior to it.

