Indian students have taken to the streets in the thousands since June, after a Neet paper leak culminated in the formation of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party, and call to protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Among other demands, the main call is for the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On June 28, Sonam Wangchuk, a leading Indian activist, started a hunger strike in solidarity with the protestors. On the 21st day of his fast, he was taken away by Delhi authorities, who cited health concerns; however, Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo dubbed it "illegal detention".

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Wangchuk's removal from the protest site sparked a 'Chalo Sansad' movement, where the CJP called for a march to Parliament. In the one-day demonstration, which Delhi Police did not issue permission for, roads were heavily barricaded. Protestors said they were ill-treated despite peacefully protesting, and that many were detained, although Delhi Police denied the reports. To know more about the protests, read Khaleej Times' report on India's Cockroach Party-led protest march to Parliament.

AFP images and videos showed students were baton-charged, and police dispersed tear gas. According to Reuters, Delhi Police said 60 protesters were injured. The authorities also said 118 security and police personnel were injured.

While the demonstrators were unable to reach Parliament, the movement sparked solidarity protests in other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa. After July 20, the protests at Jantar Mantar have continued, sparking a series of actions. Here are the latest developments so far:

1. Modi announces fast-track courts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 23 that "fast-track" courts would be set up to prosecute those behind exam paper leaks, and that authorities have been directed to take "all steps in this regard".

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Modi posted on X. He added that "those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Fast-track courts are designed to quickly process cases, as India’s notoriously slow justice system can usually take years to conclude cases.

2. Sonam Wangchuk ends fast

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on July 23 night, shortly after midnight with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh assisting him; his wife Gitanjali was also present.

The leading activist said he broke his fast after 65 members of Parliament, Nadda, Singh, and senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh visited him, with all urging him to break his fast.

Two of Wangchuk's demands were met; a government statement, read out by Nadda, said:

The government is "positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to the parliament on July 20, 2026." Government is "positively considering suitable compensations for the suicide victims of recent Neet paper leaks."

"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," he is heard saying, holding the hands of Nadda and Singh. Then, turning to his wife, he said, "Gitanjali has always been by my side and my support. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said he was relieved after hearing Wangchuk's decision to end his fast, and that protests would continue till Pradhan's resignation.

3. Modi releases video

At around 11.52pm on July 23, Modi released a rare, self-recorded video addressing the nation. "The paper leak is not a simple issue," he said, admitting that hundreds of thousands of students and families are affected by this issue.

Modi said strict actions were taken against the culprits in the Neet paper leak. The Indian PM said that the paper leak issue would be discussed in the Cabinet, following which the bill would be presented in Parliament on Monday.

4. CJP representatives, government meet

CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met with Indian ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The Cockroach party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told reporters that the government has met with two of the three demands.

However, the government asked for time till Saturday afternoon to discuss the issue of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Ranka said. If the minister does not resign, he must be sacked; if neither of these two actions take place, the CJP will issue another national call, Ranka told reporters.

5. Education secretary transferred

India's Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, who also holds the position of School Education Secretary, has been transferred to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Indian media reported.

Two new Secretaries have been appointed in the Ministry of Education — Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as the Higher Education Secretary, while T K Anil Kumar has been brought in as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

However, CJP founder Dipke said "the government is rewarding corruption instead of ensuring accountability". He alleged that Gangwar — "an IAS officer from the Animal Husbandry Department" — has severe multi-crore corruption charges against him.

Replacing one bureaucrat with another facing serious corruption allegations is a direct INSULT to young people across India. Is this the "compromise" the government expects us to accept? This is not accountability. We will not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Abhijeet Dipke On X

6. India Cabinet approves tougher paper leak bill

Indian media reported that the Cabinet has approved a draft bill with stringent measures against paper leaks.

Under the draft bill proposing amendments to the 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024', violators face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs100 million for those found guilty of leaking examination papers, Indian media said citing sources.

Economic Times reported that the draft bill also seeks to raise the minimum imprisonment from three years to five years. However, Khaleej Times was not able to independently verify the contents of the draft bill.

7. Overhaul of National Testing Agency

Indian news agency ANI reported that the National Testing Agency, which conducts the Neet examinations, has terminated 47 officials from service. Legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of them, ANI said citing sources.

The NTA also issued advertisements for a set of senior professional appointments at the level of General Manager and has opened the engagement of sixteen Young Professionals through India's UPSC Pratibha Setu portal, DD News reported.

8. Delhi Police creates Special Task Force

Delhi Police said it constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The authority said the STF will conduct "prompt investigations into offences relating to public examinations," ensure coordination with prosecuting agencies, and ensure that trials in such cases are conducted on a day-to-day basis.

The STF will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Delhi Police, the authority said while the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch shall exercise overall supervision and administrative control over the functioning of the STF.