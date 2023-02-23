Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

The recall came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads
An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude occurred in Tajikistan at around 8.37am local time, at a depth of 10 km, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.
The epicentre is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region, CCTV reported.
The average elevation within 5 km of the epicentre is about 4,655 meters (15,300 feet), according to CCTV.
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
They are also told to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation
The death toll from the catastrophic disaster has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks