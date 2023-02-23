Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

The quake occurred at a depth of 10km according to Chinese media

By Reuters Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 6:03 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 6:08 AM

An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude occurred in Tajikistan at around 8.37am local time, at a depth of 10 km, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicentre is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region, CCTV reported.

The average elevation within 5 km of the epicentre is about 4,655 meters (15,300 feet), according to CCTV.

