Magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts Philippines; tsunami warning issued

The Asian country's seismology agency advised people in coastal areas to immediately evacuate to higher ground

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 3:41 PM

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The UAE's Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also put the new shake's magnitude at 6.9, saying that it recorded it at 3.12pm UAE time.

The Philippines' seismology agency issued a tsunami warning following the powerful tremor, saying that people in coastal areas are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher ground and move further inland.

Earlier on Friday, a powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, killing at least six people and triggering regional tsunami warnings that were later lifted.