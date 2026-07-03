Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes south of Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Southern Japan on Friday morning, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather department noted that the quake struck at 8.04am UAE time.

Just last week, a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan. Tremors were felt several hundred miles away in Tokyo from the quake in the sea off Iwate prefecture on the main island of Honshu at 7.30am (2230 GMT Wednesday). No tsunami warning was issued.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, typically experiences hundreds of jolts every year and accounts for about 18 per cent of the world's earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth's surface at which they strike.

It is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people and wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant.

On April 20 this year, a tremor measuring 7.7 hit the country's north, injuring at least 10 people and shaking large buildings in Tokyo.

This prompted authorities to issue a special advisory warning of an increased risk of earthquakes of magnitude 8.0 or stronger.