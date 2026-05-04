Magnitude-6.1 earthquake strikes Philippines' Eastern Samar

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Philippines on Monday (May 4), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake hit at 2.09pm (10.09am UAE time) with a depth of 10km. The epicentre was located nine kilometres northwest of San Julian, Eastern Samar according to Phivolcs' bulletin issued 2.17pm (10.17am UAE time).

Authorities warned that aftershocks are expected after the tremor and said some damage may occur as a result of the quake. No immediate reports of casualties or the extent of damage were stated yet.

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The strongest shaking, at Intensity V, was felt in Can-avid, Eastern Samar, and in Dulag and Alangalang in Leyte. At that level, people can be shaken awake, and hanging objects swing considerably.

Intensity IV was recorded in three other Leyte towns — Abuyog, Palo, and Carigara — while Intensity III reached as far as Sorsogon province in southern Luzon, as well as areas in Biliran, Southern Leyte, and parts of Eastern Samar.

Lighter tremors were felt across a wide swath of the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, with Intensity II reported in Cebu and Masbate provinces, and Intensity I reaching Cebu City, Albay, Iloilo, and even Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental.