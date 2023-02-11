UAE

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Indonesia

The tremor is said to have struck Kepulauan Talaud

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 1:24 PM

Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 1:36 PM

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has said that an earthquake of magnitude 6 has struck Indonesia.

The quake is said to have struck Kepulauan Talaud with a depth of 49km.

