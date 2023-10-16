UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes

By Reuters

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 4:04 PM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit Miyako island, southwestern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

ALSO READ:


More news from World