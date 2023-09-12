UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region

The quake was at a depth of 10km, an authority said

By Reuters

Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 3:29 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research CentrE for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World