UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes western Afghanistan region

The earthquake took place at 7.36am UAE time

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Web Desk

Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 8:02 AM

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has stuck western Afghanistan region on Sunday, reported the EMSC.

The earthquake took place at 8:06am local time (7.36am UAE time), according to a Twitter post by EMSC.

With inputs from Reuters

More to follow

Web Desk

More news from World