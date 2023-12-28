Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Japan's Kuril Islands

After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.15pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS said the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude of 44.36 and longitude of 149.23. In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 28-12-2023, 14:45:12 IST, Lat: 44.36 & Long: 149.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kuril Islands, Japan."
No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.
