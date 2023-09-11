UAE

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera, Indonesia

The quake was at a depth of 160km, said GFZ

By Reuters

Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 5:12 PM

An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck Halmahera, Indonesia on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 160km (99.42 miles), GFZ said.

