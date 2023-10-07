UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

The United States Geological Survey said it was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes

By AFP

Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey said, with the epicentre close to the region's largest city.

The USGS said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, and was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

ALSO READ:


More news from World