Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

The United States Geological Survey said it was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale

By AFP Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey said, with the epicentre close to the region's largest city.

The USGS said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, and was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

