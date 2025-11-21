Magnitude-5.7 earthquake strikes Bangladesh; tremors felt in India

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, hitting at a depth of 10km (6 miles).

Tremors were also felt in eastern states in neighbouring India that border Bangladesh, but there were no immediate reports of damage, authorities said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was in the city of Narsingdi, about 40 km (25 miles) from Dhaka, the capital.

Scared residents rushed out of their homes in Dhaka as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed, Reuters witnesses said.