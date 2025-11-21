  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:19 | DXB mist.png24.4°C

Magnitude-5.7 earthquake strikes Bangladesh; tremors felt in India

Scared residents rushed out of their homes in Dhaka as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 9:32 AM

Top Stories

From walkout to winner: Who is Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch

From walkout to winner: Who is Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch

Man wanted in Abu Dhabi double murder arrested in India

Man wanted in Abu Dhabi double murder arrested in India

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, hitting at a depth of 10km (6 miles).

Tremors were also felt in eastern states in neighbouring India that border Bangladesh, but there were no immediate reports of damage, authorities said.

Recommended For You

India's Bollywood battles paid reviews and fake sale claims

India's Bollywood battles paid reviews and fake sale claims

US Fed rate cut to help boost UAE’s real estate market

US Fed rate cut to help boost UAE’s real estate market

A night of sparkle in Downtown Dubai at URLA Restaurant by APM Monaco

A night of sparkle in Downtown Dubai at URLA Restaurant by APM Monaco

Philippines: Woman who faked nationality to become mayor jailed for trafficking

Philippines: Woman who faked nationality to become mayor jailed for trafficking

Photos: Planes, drones make spectacular displays, light up sky at Dubai Airshow 2025

Photos: Planes, drones make spectacular displays, light up sky at Dubai Airshow 2025

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was in the city of Narsingdi, about 40 km (25 miles) from Dhaka, the capital.

Scared residents rushed out of their homes in Dhaka as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed, Reuters witnesses said.