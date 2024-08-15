E-Paper

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles Taiwan

The country lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes

By Reuters

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:25 PM

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on Thursday, the island's central weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 9 km, the weather administration said, and was just off its northeastern shore.


Subway services in Taipei continued at a lower speed immediately after the quake, authorities said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.


Taiwan recorded its biggest earthquake in at least 25 years in April which killed nine people and injured more than 900.

