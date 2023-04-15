Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Sumatra

There were no reports of casualties or material losses

By WAM Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 9:05 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 9:07 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck southern Sumatra in Indonesia with no reports of casualties or material losses.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that the quake hit at a depth of 63 kilometres.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly active seismic zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

ALSO READ: