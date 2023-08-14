Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes India-Bangladesh border

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km, in Assam

By Reuters Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 7:33 PM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.

ALSO READ: